Accueil
Football
Ligue 1
Domino’s Ligue 2
National 1
National 2
National 3
Coupes
Transferts
Amicaux
Rugby
Top 14
Pro D2
Divisions fédérales
FED 1
FED 2
FED 3
Coupes
Transferts
Amicaux
Hand
LIDL Star Ligue (LNH)
LFH
Nationaux
Proligue (Pro D2)
D2F
N1M
N1F
N2M
N2F
N3M
N3F
Coupes
Transferts
Amicaux
Basket
Jeep Elite
Pro B
Nationaux
LF2
N1M
N1F
N2M
N2F
N3M
N3F
Coupes
Transferts
Amicaux
Volley
Ligue AM
Ligue AF
Ligue BM
Nationaux
Elite masculine
Elite féminine
N2M
N2F
N3M
N3F
Coupes
Transferts
Amicaux
Accueil
›
Fil Info Foot
Football
Football
Ligue 1
›
Foot – Ligue 1 (J27) – Dijon / PSG
Foot – Ligue 1 (J27) – Dijon / PSG
Par
Thomas Loisel
le 29 février 2020 à 12h00
Mots clés :
27e journée
,
Ligue 1
,
PSG
Suivez le Live sur Score’n’co
Articles pouvant également vous intéresser
Foot – Ligue 1 – Le calendrier complet du PSG
Foot – Ligue 2 – Le calendrier complet de Créteil
Tous sports – Les Flops du week-end (01-03 mars)
LIVE – Foot (L1/J23) – Dijon / PSG
Vous avez aimé cet article ? Suivez nous sur Facebook !
Annonces Google
Fil Info
Tout
•
Foot
•
Rugby
•
Hand
•
Basket
•
Volley
16h57 •
Basket – Jeep Elite (J24) – Nanterre (...)
12h00 •
Foot – Ligue 1 (J27) – Dijon / PSG
10h03 •
Rugby – Fédérale 2 (J17) – Le (...)
28/02 •
Basket – Jeep Elite (J24) – Roanne / (...)
28/02 •
Rugby – Fédérale 1 (J17) – Suresnes (...)
27/02 •
Hand – Starligue (J17) – Nantes / PSG (...)
27/02 •
Hand – Proligue (transfert) (...)
27/02 •
Basket – CDF (1/4) – (...)
27/02 •
Hand – LBE (J17) – Paris 92 dans un (...)
27/02 •
Hand – Starligue (J17) – La révolte (...)
26/02 •
Hand – Starligue (J17) – Ivry, (...)
26/02 •
Basket – Trophée CDF (1/4) – Mission (...)
26/02 •
Basket – Pro B (transfert) – Haynes, (...)
25/02 •
Hand – CDF F (1/2) – Brest pour la (...)
12h00 •
Foot – Ligue 1 (J27) – Dijon / PSG
25/02 •
Foot – National 2 (J20) – Bobigny (...)
24/02 •
Foot – Ligue 1 (J26) – Un PSG fragile (...)
23/02 •
Foot – National 1 (J23) – Diego (...)
23/02 •
Foot – Ligue 2 (J26) – Le Paris FC (...)
21/02 •
Foot – Ligue 1 – Une fête entre (...)
19/02 •
Foot – LDC (1/8e aller) – Le PSG (...)
18/02 •
Foot – LDC (1/8e aller) – Le Mur (...)
17/02 •
Foot – National 2 (J19) – Poissy se (...)
16/02 •
Foot – Ligue 1 (J25) – Un PSG (...)
15/02 •
Foot – Ligue 2 (J25) – Le Paris FC (...)
14/02 •
Foot – CDF (1/2) – Un choc OL / PSG
+ de Foot
10h03 •
Rugby – Fédérale 2 (J17) – Le (...)
28/02 •
Rugby – Fédérale 1 (J17) – Suresnes (...)
24/02 •
Rugby – Top 14 (J16) – Le Racing 92 (...)
23/02 •
Rugby – Top 14 (J16) – Coup (...)
17/02 •
Rugby – Top 14 (J15) – Le Stade (...)
28/01 •
Rugby – Fédérale 1 (J15) – Massy (...)
26/01 •
Rugby – Top 14 (J14) – Le Racing 92 (...)
23/01 •
Rugby – Fédérale 1 – Le RC Suresnes (...)
19/01 •
Rugby – Fédérale 1 (J14) – Pas de (...)
19/01 •
Rugby – Challenge Européen (J6) – Le (...)
13/01 •
Rugby – Fédérale 1 (J13) – Massy et (...)
13/01 •
Rugby – Champions Cup (J5) – Le (...)
+ de Rugby
27/02 •
Hand – Starligue (J17) – Nantes / PSG (...)
27/02 •
Hand – Proligue (transfert) (...)
27/02 •
Hand – LBE (J17) – Paris 92 dans un (...)
27/02 •
Hand – Starligue (J17) – La révolte (...)
26/02 •
Hand – Starligue (J17) – Ivry, (...)
25/02 •
Hand – CDF F (1/2) – Brest pour la (...)
24/02 •
Hand – CDF (1/8e) – La Stella St-Maur (...)
24/02 •
Hand – Starligue – Imbratta à la (...)
23/02 •
Hand – LDC (J13) – Le PSG se reprend
20/02 •
Hand – Starligue (J16) – Une bouffée (...)
18/02 •
Hand – LBE (transferts) – Le (...)
17/02 •
Hand – LDC (J12) – Le PSG a perdu (...)
+ de Hand
16h57 •
Basket – Jeep Elite (J24) – Nanterre (...)
28/02 •
Basket – Jeep Elite (J24) – Roanne / (...)
27/02 •
Basket – CDF (1/4) – (...)
26/02 •
Basket – Trophée CDF (1/4) – Mission (...)
26/02 •
Basket – Pro B (transfert) – Haynes, (...)
25/02 •
Basket – Trophée CDF (1/8e) – Sceaux (...)
17/02 •
Basket – Pro B (J17 – match en (...)
16/02 •
Basket – Leaders Cup (1/2 finales) – (...)
14/02 •
Basket – Leaders Cup (1/4) – (...)
12/02 •
Basket – Jeep Elite (J23) – (...)
10/02 •
Basket – Jeep Elite (J22) – (...)
09/02 •
Basket – Jeep Elite (J22) – Nanterre (...)
+ de Basket
25/02 •
Volley – Ligue AM (transfert) – Robin (...)
23/02 •
Volley – Ligue AM (J22) – Le Paris (...)
18/02 •
Volley – Ligue AF – L’étau se (...)
17/02 •
Volley – Ligue AM (J21) – Le sursaut (...)
05/02 •
Volley – Ligue AM (J19) – Le Paris (...)
04/02 •
Volley – Elite F/M (J13) – Clamart et (...)
02/02 •
Volley – Ligue AM (J18) – Le sursaut (...)
29/01 •
Volley – Ligue AF (J18) – La zone (...)
26/01 •
Volley – LAF (J17) / LBM (J11) – Le (...)
25/01 •
Volley – Ligue AM (J17) – Le Paris (...)
22/01 •
Volley – Ligue AM (J16) – Le Paris (...)
19/01 •
Volley – Ligue AM (J15) / Ligue AF (J16) (...)
+ de Volley
Derniers articles
Basket – Jeep Elite (J24) – Nanterre / Boulazac
Foot – Ligue 1 (J27) – Dijon / PSG
Rugby – Fédérale 2 (J17) – Le maintien s’annonce indécis
Basket – Jeep Elite (J24) – Roanne / Boulogne-Levallois
Rugby – Fédérale 1 (J17) – Suresnes et Massy tiennent leur rang
Tweets de @SportsCoIDF
Sports
Football
Rugby
Hand
Basket
Volley
Archives
Archives
Sélectionner un mois
février 2020
janvier 2020
décembre 2019
novembre 2019
octobre 2019
septembre 2019
août 2019
juillet 2019
juin 2019
mai 2019
avril 2019
mars 2019
février 2019
janvier 2019
décembre 2018
novembre 2018
octobre 2018
septembre 2018
août 2018
juillet 2018
juin 2018
mai 2018
avril 2018
mars 2018
février 2018
janvier 2018
décembre 2017
novembre 2017
octobre 2017
septembre 2017
août 2017
juillet 2017
juin 2017
mai 2017
avril 2017
mars 2017
février 2017
janvier 2017
décembre 2016
novembre 2016
octobre 2016
septembre 2016
août 2016
juillet 2016
juin 2016
mai 2016
avril 2016
mars 2016
février 2016
janvier 2016
décembre 2015
novembre 2015
octobre 2015
septembre 2015
août 2015
juillet 2015
juin 2015
mai 2015
avril 2015
mars 2015
février 2015
janvier 2015
décembre 2014
novembre 2014
octobre 2014
septembre 2014
août 2014
juillet 2014
juin 2014
mai 2014
avril 2014
mars 2014
février 2014
janvier 2014
décembre 2013
novembre 2013
octobre 2013
septembre 2013
août 2013
juillet 2013
juin 2013
mai 2013
avril 2013
mars 2013
février 2013
janvier 2013
décembre 2012
Catégories
Catégories
Sélectionner une catégorie
A la une
Basket
Amicaux
Coupes
Jeep Elite
Nationaux
LF2
N1F
N1M
N2F
N2M
N3F
N3M
Pro B
Transferts
Fil Info Basket
Fil Info Foot
Fil Info Hand
Fil Info Rugby
Fil Info Volley
Football
Amicaux
Coupes
D1F
Domino’s Ligue 2
Ligue 1
National 1
National 2
National 3
Transferts
Hand
Amicaux
Coupes
D2
D2F
Proligue (Pro D2)
LFH
LIDL Star Ligue (LNH)
Nationaux
N1F
N1M
N2F
N2M
N3F
N3M
Transferts
Lives
Petites annonces
Programmes
Résultats
Rugby
Amicaux
Coupes
Divisions fédérales
FED 1
FED 2
FED 3
Pro D2
Top 14
Transferts
Volley
Amicaux
Coupes
Ligue AF
Ligue AM
Ligue BM
Nationaux
Elite féminine
Elite masculine
N2F
N2M
N3F
N3M
Transferts
Articles populaires
Foot - National 2 (J20) - Bobigny rate le coche, première pour le FC Mantois
Basket - Pro B (transfert) - Haynes, un gros poisson, qui s'engage au Paris Basketball
Hand - Starligue - Imbratta à la rescousse à Tremblay
Hand - CDF (1/8e) - La Stella St-Maur et Paris 92 passe en force
Basket - Trophée CDF (1/8e) - Sceaux grignote un point, Cergy-Pontoise barré
Mots clés
ACBB
Asnières
CFA
CFA2
Coupe de France
Créteil
Drancy
Federale 3
Foot
Fédérale 1
Fédérale 2
Issy Paris hand
Ivry
LFH
Ligue 1
Ligue 2
Ligue AF
Ligue AM
Ligue BM
Ligue des Champions
LIVE
LNH
Massy
N1M
N2M
Nanterre
National
NM1
Paris FC
Paris Levallois
Paris Volley
play-offs
Plessis-Robinson
Pontault-Combault
Pro A
Pro D2
PSG
Red Star
Rueil
Stade Français
Starligue
Top 14
transfert
Transferts
Tremblay
© 2012 SportsCo IDF -
Mentions légales
-
Devenez rédacteur
-
A propos
-
Emplois
-
Contact